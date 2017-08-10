Bail application for KFC assault accused to continue next Friday

In his affidavit‚ Van Rooyen told the court that he and Muller had driven to the KFC in Montana‚ Pretoria in the early hours of Thursday morning to buy something to eat.

He said when they placed an order‚ the person serving them indicated their order would take some time to prepare.

He said Sono's vehicle was behind them and he started revving the engine to indicate his impatience at having to wait.

Van Rooyen said Sono was approached by security officers who asked him to return to his vehicle.

He said the vehicle behind Sono was driven by Nel‚ who then had an altercation with Sono.

Van Rooyen said their order was processed and they prepared to leave KFC when‚ all of a sudden‚ "Mrs Sono approached (Muller) and started to hit him repeatedly.."

Van Rooyen said Muller pushed Dudu Sono away. Jacob Sono intervened and beat Muller. Van Rooyen then intervened and hit Sono.

Van Rooyen then left and went to his mother's home before proceeding to the Sinoville police station to lay charges of assault.