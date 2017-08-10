Bail application for KFC assault accused to continue next Friday
Three of the five men accused of assaulting a couple at a chicken outlet in Pretoria last Wednesday have denied being the aggressors‚ instead accusing one of the alleged victims‚ Jacob Sono‚ of being the aggressor in the incident.
Stephen Nel‚ DJ van Rooyen and Joshua Schultz applied for bail at the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
Another accused‚ Ockert Muller‚ was released on bail last Friday while a fifth accused‚ Marius Harding‚ abandoned his bid to be released on bail.
The men also said a statement on Twitter by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula that they were part of a group of people who attacked black people in the area was untrue and highly defamatory.
In his affidavit‚ Van Rooyen told the court that he and Muller had driven to the KFC in Montana‚ Pretoria in the early hours of Thursday morning to buy something to eat.
He said when they placed an order‚ the person serving them indicated their order would take some time to prepare.
He said Sono's vehicle was behind them and he started revving the engine to indicate his impatience at having to wait.
Van Rooyen said Sono was approached by security officers who asked him to return to his vehicle.
He said the vehicle behind Sono was driven by Nel‚ who then had an altercation with Sono.
Van Rooyen said their order was processed and they prepared to leave KFC when‚ all of a sudden‚ "Mrs Sono approached (Muller) and started to hit him repeatedly.."
Van Rooyen said Muller pushed Dudu Sono away. Jacob Sono intervened and beat Muller. Van Rooyen then intervened and hit Sono.
Van Rooyen then left and went to his mother's home before proceeding to the Sinoville police station to lay charges of assault.
They found the Sonos there who had laid a complaint.
"The police steadfastly refused to take our complaint and arrested us."
Van Rooyen said it was regrettable that this incident had been made out to be racially motivated.
"This is untrue and a far cry from what had occurred."
Magistrate Mothlodi Rapulana postponed the bail application until next Friday in order to get more answers on affidavits filed by the prosecution.
One affidavit claimed that assaults and attempted murders based on race were rampant in the area.
