DNA analyst grilled for three hours in Van Breda triple-axe murder case

For three hours‚ triple-axe murder accused Henri van Breda's defence counsel looked for a chink in the armor of DNA analysis that could work against his client.

But the chief DNA analyst testifying for the state gave him no such opportunity.

Lieutenant colonel Sharlene Otto eventually told Matthys Combrink: "We are now talking in circles".

Earlier this week Otto had testified in the Western Cape High Court that DNA from Van Breda's mother Teresa and his brother Rudi were found on scrapings of his fingernails and on blood stains on his shorts.