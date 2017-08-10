South Africa

DNA analyst grilled for three hours in Van Breda triple-axe murder case

10 August 2017 - 15:22 By Tanya Farber
Henri Van Breda walks up the Cape Town High Court stairs.
Henri Van Breda walks up the Cape Town High Court stairs.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

For three hours‚ triple-axe murder accused Henri van Breda's defence counsel looked for a chink in the armor of DNA analysis that could work against his client.

But the chief DNA analyst testifying for the state gave him no such opportunity.

Lieutenant colonel Sharlene Otto eventually told Matthys Combrink: "We are now talking in circles".

Earlier this week Otto had testified in the Western Cape High Court that DNA from Van Breda's mother Teresa and his brother Rudi were found on scrapings of his fingernails and on blood stains on his shorts.

Henri Van Breda sits in the Cape Town High Court dock.
Henri Van Breda sits in the Cape Town High Court dock.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

It was also revealed that "no unknown DNA was found on the crime scene".

Combrink began his Thursday cross examination of Otto - after the public holiday break - by describing the false notion the public had of forensic analysis courtesy of television shows.

He spoke of "pretty" officials working in a "beautiful space with hip furniture" who could quickly do a test to come up with DNA results.

He also referred to a robotic lab that was once introduced in South Africa.

Otto said this had been discontinued and that every aspect of the 216 Van Breda samples from the scene had gone through a rigorous process by human personnel.

Sharlene Otto is the chief forensic analyst in the van Breda triple-axe murder trial.
Sharlene Otto is the chief forensic analyst in the van Breda triple-axe murder trial.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Combrink then asked Otto if she personally made sure every person along the way complied with the Standard Operating Procedures.

An exasperated Otto explained that she was not a supervisor to every individual.

"I supervise some people and I am supervised too. It is not my job to supervise every single person. At our level of expertise people are trusted to carry out the process. Nothing has gone wrong in the process‚" she said.

Combrink asked over fifty questions about the full process of DNA analysis and in each case‚ Otto gave details which ranged from how the freezers work to how barcodes are attached to each sample. No sign of non-conformance came to light.

The case continues.

READ MORE:

Stiletto-wearing cop stabs back at Van Breda lawyer

She wears pearls and black high heels that could impale an ant right in the middle. But when Lieutenant-Colonel Sharlene Otto raises her slender ...
News
2 days ago

No unknown DNA samples found at Van Breda home

“I did not find any unknown DNA at all from the scene of the crime.”
News
3 days ago

DNA of Henri van Breda's mother and brother found on his hand

Nail scrapings taken from the left hand of triple-axe murder accused Henri van Breda show DNA from his mother‚ Teresa van Breda‚ and his brother‚ ...
News
3 days ago

Meet the detective investigating 3 of SA's most talked about murder cases

Sergeant Marlon Appollis is no ordinary detective. He has been charged with investigating three of the most talked about murder mysteries - all at ...
News
13 days ago

Take a witness-by-witness approach to TV coverage‚ appeal court tells Van Breda judge

The appeal court has ordered the judge in Henri van Breda’s triple axe murder trial to reconsider his ruling that it can be televised.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. New taxi app to work with metered taxis to quell violence South Africa
  2. Horror end to toddler's birthday party as car smashes into jumping castle South Africa
  3. Bag with stolen loot was given away‚ 'coffin assault' trial hears South Africa
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

'Touch me and I'll sue the s**t out of you’: alleged racist incident at Durban ...
Fikile Mbalula says Manana has not had preferential treatment
X