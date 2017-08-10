South Africa

Domestic assault complaint leads to discovery of dagga worth R3m

10 August 2017 - 10:59 By Nashira Davids
Police found hydroponic dagga worth R3m in large boxes‚ numerous glass and other containers along with scales and vacuum sealers, in a home in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Paula Bronstein

When police attended to a domestic violence complaint involving a woman and a child‚ they never thought they would come across hydroponic dagga worth R3m.

Western Cape police spokesperson‚ Captain FC van Wyk‚ said on Thursday morning that officers were contacted by a woman who claimed that she and her child had allegedly been assaulted.

"The complainant indicated to police that she will show them where the perpetrator is and they went to a security complex‚'' said Van Wyk in a statement.

But when officers got to the flat in Table View they were told that the alleged perpetrator was not there.

Police were granted permission to search the house for the man. The did not find him but they found hydroponic dagga in large boxes‚ numerous glass and other containers along with scales and vacuum sealers.

"Numerous amounts had been packaged‚ vacuumed sealed for distribution‚'' he said.

"It appears that the dagga is imported‚ then packaged at the flat from where it is distributed.''

A 33-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife were arrested and they are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday.

Van Wyk said that crimes against women and children remained a priority for the provincial South African Police Service.

