When police attended to a domestic violence complaint involving a woman and a child‚ they never thought they would come across hydroponic dagga worth R3m.

Western Cape police spokesperson‚ Captain FC van Wyk‚ said on Thursday morning that officers were contacted by a woman who claimed that she and her child had allegedly been assaulted.

"The complainant indicated to police that she will show them where the perpetrator is and they went to a security complex‚'' said Van Wyk in a statement.

But when officers got to the flat in Table View they were told that the alleged perpetrator was not there.