E-mail love-triangle hack backfires on Eskom manager

A senior Eskom manager has been fined R40,000 for hacking her former lover's work e-mail with the help of her new boyfriend.

Genevieve Roux, 35, and Sean Millard, 38, admitted gaining illegal access to Johannes Burger's e-mail account.

Millard, who was fined R10,000, also admitted impersonating Burger in order to obtain his e-mail settings from the Eskom call centre.

The sentences were handed down last week at the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

Roux and Millard, who work at the Eskom complex in Brackenfell, will learn their fate as employees when the outcome of their disciplinary hearing is announced tomorrow.

An Eskom spokesman said Roux's actions contravened Eskom data security policy and "endangered the national power utility's information network".