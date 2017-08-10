Garage drop safe blown apart in cash raid

Detectives are hunting for a brazen gang of robbers who blew up a drop safe at a service station in broad daylight and fled with cash in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The armed gang of eight arrived at the Caltex garage in Perseverance in a white Quantum minibus‚ entered the shop and tied up two cashiers at 3pm on Wednesday.

While the cashiers were locked in a bathroom‚ they used an unknown explosive device to blow up the drop safe.

“The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in a white Nissan bakkie. This vehicle was discovered abandoned shortly thereafter in Zwide‚” said a statement by police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge.