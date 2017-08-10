Jimmy family to take on Ford over Kuga death

The family of Reshall Jimmy, who was burnt to death in his Ford Kuga, plan to prosecute the global car manufacturer themselves after the National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute the company.

Reshall died while on holiday in Knysna in the Western Cape in December 2015. Since his death, 62 other Kugas have caught alight across the country.

In the past two weeks, two more Kugas, which were repaired under a national safety recall, have caught fire. For months Ford insisted the fires were caused by a faulty engine coolant system.

The National Consumer Commission is investigating Ford SA.