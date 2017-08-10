A Durban student has decried another apparent racist attack at a KFC - this one at the drive-through in Westville‚ Durban‚ on Monday.

This followed a similar incident at a KFC in Montana‚ Pretoria‚ in which a man was badly beaten in a race-driven brawl last week. University of KwaZulu-Natal student‚ Piko Sipunzi‚ speaking to TimesLIVE‚ said that the drama began when his order of chicken held up a queue of cars.

“I was in the front of the line and this guy behind me started revving his car so aggressively and then hooting because he wanted me to move. I was waiting for my food so I don’t know what he expected me to do‚” he said.