N3 bridge collapse victim in medically induced coma

One of the people critically injured when a pedestrian bridge on N3 Geldenhuys Interchange collapsed is in a medically induced coma.

Transport minister Joe Maswanganyi and Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi visited the woman at the Randfontein Private Hospital on Thursday.

She was in a car with her husband and their daughter‚ 17‚ when the bridge between the Geldenhuys and Gillooly’s interchange came down around 01:00. She suffered facial and head lacerations‚ fractured ribs‚ injured her left knee and left femoral artery.

Vadi also visited the woman’s husband who is currently unaware of her condition.