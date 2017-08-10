South Africa

N3 bridge collapse victim in medically induced coma

10 August 2017 - 12:48 By Nico Gous
Five were injured when a bridge collapse on the N3 in Germiston.
Five were injured when a bridge collapse on the N3 in Germiston.
Image: @SANRAL_za / Twitter

One of the people critically injured when a pedestrian bridge on N3 Geldenhuys Interchange collapsed is in a medically induced coma.

Transport minister Joe Maswanganyi and Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi visited the woman at the Randfontein Private Hospital on Thursday.

She was in a car with her husband and their daughter‚ 17‚ when the bridge between the Geldenhuys and Gillooly’s interchange came down around 01:00. She suffered facial and head lacerations‚ fractured ribs‚ injured her left knee and left femoral artery.

Vadi also visited the woman’s husband who is currently unaware of her condition.

Transport minister on site at N3 bridge collapse

Transport minister Joe Maswanganyi on Thursday morning visited the site of the N3 bridge collapse‚ just hours after the road was opened well ahead of ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Vadi said he had sustained head injuries but was in a stable condition‚ alert‚ responding and should be discharged on Friday.

Two of the five people who were injured when the bridge collapsed have been discharged from hospital.

Maswanganyi‚ Vadi and Sanral CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma visited the site of the collapse in Germiston earlier on Thursday.

SA National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) inspected the pedestrian bridge last year and declared it structurally sound.

“There was nothing that we found that would have caused the bridge to collapse on its own‚ so there must have been something that caused the bridge to collapse‚” said Macozoma.

N3 reopens after bridge collapse

Traffic authorities were braced for two days of chaos following the N3 bridge collapse in Gauteng - but demolition and clean-up teams worked through ...
News
8 hours ago

Three trucks and one car were damaged when the bridge collapsed‚ blocking the N3 highway.

Sanral spokesperson Vusi Mona said on Wednesday they that there had been reports of an earth tremor in the area around the time of the incident.

Macozoma said: “There is a suspicion that there may have been a tremor this side and possibly that might have caused the bridge to be unstable. We don't know.”

 

Most read

  1. Uber's new payment system lets drivers reject cash trips South Africa
  2. WATCH: Fists fly in Durban golf course brawl South Africa
  3. Stand by for gales and floods‚ Cape Town warned South Africa
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Young man hits and kicks schoolgirl in violent attack (warning: graphic footage)
Julius Malema's full speech to supporters after motion of no confidence vote

Related articles

  1. Traffic chaos on cards after N3 bridge collapses South Africa
  2. Bush dweller heard a loud bang when N3 bridge collapsed South Africa
  3. Could illegal mining be the cause of Bedfordview bridge collapse? South Africa
  4. Demolition teams on site of N3 bridge collapse South Africa
X