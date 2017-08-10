South Africa

N3 reopens after bridge collapse

10 August 2017 - 07:06 By Matthew Savides
GAUTENG TRANSPORT @gpdrt / Twitter
GAUTENG TRANSPORT @gpdrt / Twitter
Image: The N3 in Gauteng

Traffic authorities were braced for two days of chaos following the N3 bridge collapse in Gauteng - but demolition and clean-up teams worked through the night to ensure that the multi-lane highway reopened on Thursday morning.

"We had an emergency meeting yesterday‚" said Joburg Metro Police spokesman Wayne Minnaar on Thursday. "We had planned for traffic queues everywhere‚ gridlocks and multiple officers directing traffic."

The N3 was closed north and southbound between the M2 Geldenhuys and the Gillooly's interchange after the bridge caved in on Wednesday.

"By midday [Wednesday] we were told the road could be closed for 48 hours. But then by 6pm we were told the bridge could be cleared by midnight. That's exactly what happened. It's good news‚" Minnaar said.

By the time debris was removed from the surface‚ the road was open to traffic in both directions by 6am.

The exact cause of the collapse is still being investigated.

READ MORE

Traffic chaos on cards after N3 bridge collapses

Gauteng motorists will have to brace for two days of traffic chaos after a pedestrian bridge collapsed on the N3 near Bedfordview in Ekurhuleni.
News
4 hours ago

Bush dweller heard a loud bang when N3 bridge collapsed

Sandile Khoza‚ a bush dweller‚ said he had heard the pedestrian bridge on the N3 collapse in the early hours of Sunday morning‚ but did not think it ...
News
17 hours ago

Could illegal mining be the cause of Bedfordview bridge collapse?

The SA National Roads Agency on Wednesday said it was probing what could have caused the collapse of a disused pedestrian bridge on the N3 near ...
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cops arrest suspected car thief on flight to Harare South Africa
  2. Vitamin 'breakthrough' to cut miscarriages, birth defects Sci-Tech
  3. WATCH: Young man hits, kicks schoolgirl in 'brutal' attack South Africa
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Man hits and kicks schoolgirl in violent attack (warning: graphic footage)
Julius Malema's full speech to supporters after motion of no confidence vote
X