KwaZulu-Natal education officials contacted at least two schools on Thursday morning to try get to the bottom of a brutal assault‚ captured on video‚ of a schoolgirl.

However‚ at one of the schools in the northern reaches of KZN‚ it was simply a case of mistaken identity based on a similar uniform. The principal of another school also told officials that it was not his institution.

An official told TimesLIVE that there was a meeting this morning between officials and SAPS crime intelligence to get assistance.

While this happens‚ the hunt is still on for the perpetrator‚ whose assault video has gone viral. It is believed - both by provincial and national officials - that the school is in KZN.