South Africa

Officials meet with police as hunt for girl assault perpetrator continues

10 August 2017 - 12:19 By Nathi Olifant And Matthew Savides
A schoolgirl was brutally attacked on video by a young man in KZN.
A schoolgirl was brutally attacked on video by a young man in KZN.
Image: Screengrab via TimesLIVE

KwaZulu-Natal education officials contacted at least two schools on Thursday morning to try get to the bottom of a brutal assault‚ captured on video‚ of a schoolgirl.

However‚ at one of the schools in the northern reaches of KZN‚ it was simply a case of mistaken identity based on a similar uniform. The principal of another school also told officials that it was not his institution.

An official told TimesLIVE that there was a meeting this morning between officials and SAPS crime intelligence to get assistance.

While this happens‚ the hunt is still on for the perpetrator‚ whose assault video has gone viral. It is believed - both by provincial and national officials - that the school is in KZN.

WATCH: Young man hits, kicks schoolgirl in 'brutal' attack

A video of a schoolgirl being assaulted has been sent to all 12 education districts in KwaZulu-Natal as the department of education scrambles to find ...
News
3 hours ago

The 20-second clip shows a male‚ presumably a schoolboy‚ kicking and hitting a uniformed girl‚ knocking her to the ground. The perpetrator continues to kick the girl in the head and back of the neck while insulting her.

Towards the end of the clip another boy appears but does not stop the assault - in fact‚ it sounds like he is condoning what is happening.

The KZN department of education issued a statement saying they were working hard to eliminate bullying at schools and urged social media users to refrain from circulating the video further.

"We expect all our schools to have an anti-bullying policy that seeks to protect all children. It is very important that learners know that all forms of bullying are totally unacceptable within the school‚" said Kwazi Mthethwa‚ the spokesman for the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education Mthandeni Dlungwana.

WATCH: Young man hits and kicks schoolgirl in violent attack

(warning: graphic footage)

Mthethwa said bullying is sometimes a sign that the culprit is experiencing problems at home.

"We therefore call upon teachers‚ parents‚ SGB [school governing body] the society at large to report such incidents to our authorities as and when it occurs. In addition‚ the department is prepared to work with the bully to help them find alternative ways of behaving. Lastly we urge social media users to stop circulating this terrible video clip to protect the victim‚" he said.

Meanwhile‚ the national education department has also weighed in.

"The department will ensure that the strongest action possible is taken against the offending learner. We view gender based violence in a very serious light and we expect the police to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to justice as a matter of urgency‚" the department said.

It added that the assaulted girl would have her medical needs taken care of.

READ MORE:

Assault charges for KFC attackers

Minister says suspects made it their mission to torment SA
News
3 days ago

WATCH: Ocean Basket franchise owner slaps, knees worker

CCTV footage of a man assaulting a junior staff member at a Gauteng Ocean Basket restaurant is causing outrage on social media.
News
1 day ago

Had coffin assault victim died‚ no one but the accused would have known what happened‚ says prosecution

The prosecution in the #coffinassault case has told the court that if the victim‚ Victor Mlotshwa‚ had been killed on the day he was forced into a ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bogus traditional circumcision surgeon jailed for murder South Africa
  2. Law Society CEO dies while attending conference in Botswana South Africa
  3. Assault victim was “arrogant”‚ says coffin accused South Africa
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Young man hits and kicks schoolgirl in violent attack (warning: graphic footage)
Young man hits and kicks schoolgirl in violent attack (warning: graphic footage)
X