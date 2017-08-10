Orchards under threat as rain stays away‚ warns top Cape farmer

Farmers in the Koue Bokkeveld region of the Western Cape have received less than a third of their average winter rainfall — and may soon have to stop watering orchards.

That’s according to one of the area’s most prominent farmers‚ Fanie van der Merwe‚ who warned on Thursday of dire consequences if significant rain does not fall in the next two months.

He said in the absence of rain he would need to remove fruit buds from marginal orchards as there would be no water to irrigate the trees.