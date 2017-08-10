Charismatic pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng has withdrawn his application for an urgent interdict in the High Court against the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL)‚ the entity said on Thursday.

The case was set down for today‚ 10 August 2017.

The commission said in a statement that Prophet Mboro had wanted to go to court for "an urgent application to interdict the Commission not to open a case against him for not complying with section 7(2) of the Commission’s Act 19 of 2002". The Commission said it had opened the case in 2016.