A second witness has blown out of the water the claim by apartheid police that it was in the afternoon when anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol fell to death from the 10th floor of the John Vorster Square building in 1971.

The autopsy report recorded Timol’s death to be around 4pm but Mohammed Adam‚ who worked at Dollars Petrol Station across the road from the building‚ on Thursday told the inquest‚ heard in the Pretoria high court‚ that the incident occurred around mid-morning.

Adam‚ 70‚ said he was on tea break when his boss drew his attention to a commotion at John Vorster Square.

He said it took him about four minutes to cross the busy street and that there were a few people already gathered at the scene.