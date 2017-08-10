Stand by for gales and floods‚ Cape Town warned

The City of Cape Town put residents on storm warning on Thursday.

The disaster risk management centre said the South African Weather Service had warned it of:

- North-westerly gales of between 60km/h and 75km/h between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning;

- High seas‚ with wave heights of about 6m‚ subsiding by Friday afternoon; and

- Flooding early on Friday in parts of the Cape metro and southern parts of the winelands.

Mayoral committee member JP Smith said: “The disaster risk management centre is on stand-by to co-ordinate any emergency response that may be required as a result of the expected weather conditions.

“We call on residents to report any weather-related emergencies to the city’s public emergency communication centre by dialling 021-480-7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.”