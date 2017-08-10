He tried to escape from reality sometimes‚ to stay positive‚ and was skeptical that his freedom would ever actually materialise.

Stephen McGown from Johannesburg was held hostage by al-Qaeda linked militants in Mali for five-and-a-half years.

His return to South Africa was announced publicly on August 3.

On Thursday‚ South Africans got to see and hear from the man who had merely intended a motorbike adventure ride across Africa‚ never intending to make the news.

McGown‚ now 42‚ was supported by his father Malcolm and his wife‚ Catherine. His mother Beverley died in May this year.

Describing his detention‚ he spoke of his coping techniques - "Sometimes you sleep a lot‚ sometimes you're miserable"‚ "I tried to escape from reality"‚ "Sometimes I exercised"‚ "I tried to see the best in the situation".

But he resolved to stay positive‚ with the intention of return to his family "a better man".

