South Africa

Stephen McGown describes his hostage ordeal in Mali

10 August 2017 - 16:02 By Staff Reporter
Stephen McGown.
Stephen McGown.
Image: Gift of the Givers Foundation via YouTube

He tried to escape from reality sometimes‚ to stay positive‚ and was skeptical that his freedom would ever actually materialise.

Stephen McGown from Johannesburg was held hostage by al-Qaeda linked militants in Mali for five-and-a-half years.

His return to South Africa was announced publicly on August 3.

On Thursday‚ South Africans got to see and hear from the man who had merely intended a motorbike adventure ride across Africa‚ never intending to make the news.

McGown‚ now 42‚ was supported by his father Malcolm and his wife‚ Catherine. His mother Beverley died in May this year.

Describing his detention‚ he spoke of his coping techniques - "Sometimes you sleep a lot‚ sometimes you're miserable"‚ "I tried to escape from reality"‚ "Sometimes I exercised"‚ "I tried to see the best in the situation".

But he resolved to stay positive‚ with the intention of return to his family "a better man".

This is a developing story‚ more to come shortly

'We fought to free him every day'

Family and friends rejoice as al-Qaeda releases SA hostage after half a decade
News
6 days ago

Government denies 3.5-million euro ransom paid for McGown’s release

The South African government has denied paying 3.5-million euros in ransom for the release of Steven McGown who had been held hostage by Islamist ...
News
6 days ago

Jubilant ex radio jockey will give best friend Stephen McGowan "the biggest hug"

When Ian Fraser meets his best friend Stephen McGowan‚ who had been had been held hostage by Islamist militants in Mali since 2011‚ he will give him ...
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. New taxi app to work with metered taxis to quell violence South Africa
  2. Horror end to toddler's birthday party as car smashes into jumping castle South Africa
  3. Bag with stolen loot was given away‚ 'coffin assault' trial hears South Africa
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

'Touch me and I'll sue the s**t out of you’: alleged racist incident at Durban ...
Fikile Mbalula says Manana has not had preferential treatment
X