South Africa

Stephen McGown did not want to come home a 'mess'

10 August 2017 - 16:50 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
McGown was speaking at a media briefing at the offices of the Gift of the Givers in Johannesburg on Thursday‚ two weeks after his release.
McGown was speaking at a media briefing at the offices of the Gift of the Givers in Johannesburg on Thursday‚ two weeks after his release.
Image: YouTube.

Stephen McGowan did not want to return home to South Africa a "mess" after being held hostage for six years.

"I did not want to come out an angry person. I wanted to see the best in this situation."

McGown was speaking at a media briefing at the offices of the Gift of the Givers in Johannesburg on Thursday‚ two weeks after his release.

He had been held hostage by Islamist militants in Mali since 2011.

He said bird watching and exercising had kept him going while in captivity.

McGown was abducted while seated in a restaurant in Timbuktu. He was in the country as a tourist‚ travelling by motorcycle.

McGown was looking forward to getting his freedom while in captivity

Apart from missing his family‚ Stephen McGown was looking forward to obtaining his freedom after being taken hostage by Islamist militants in Mali in ...
News
44 minutes ago

Stephen McGown describes his hostage ordeal in Mali

He tried to escape from reality sometimes‚ to stay positive‚ and was skeptical that his freedom would ever actually materialise.
News
1 hour ago

'We fought to free him every day'

Family and friends rejoice as al-Qaeda releases SA hostage after half a decade
News
6 days ago

Government denies 3.5-million euro ransom paid for McGown’s release

The South African government has denied paying 3.5-million euros in ransom for the release of Steven McGown who had been held hostage by Islamist ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. New taxi app to work with metered taxis to quell violence South Africa
  2. Horror end to toddler's birthday party as car smashes into jumping castle South Africa
  3. Bag with stolen loot was given away‚ 'coffin assault' trial hears South Africa
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

'Touch me and I'll sue the s**t out of you’: alleged racist incident at Durban ...
Fikile Mbalula says Manana has not had preferential treatment
X