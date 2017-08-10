Supporters of sex pest accused Pastor Omotoso take to the streets

Supporters of sex pest accused Nigerian pastor Tim Omotoso will take to the streets of Durban on Friday in solidarity with the controversial televangelist‚ who has been charged with human trafficking and sexual violence.

The Jesus Dominion International Church and its members are demanding that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stop delaying Omotoso's case and that he be released on bail. The church has also warned that charges against their pastor could result in xenophobic violence.

“The allegations against him have never been tested in any court of law. As South African members of the Jesus Dominion International we feel that these allegations are politically motivated and have a potential to create xenophobic sentiments and violence‚” the church said in a statement.