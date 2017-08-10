Supporters of sex pest accused Pastor Omotoso take to the streets
Supporters of sex pest accused Nigerian pastor Tim Omotoso will take to the streets of Durban on Friday in solidarity with the controversial televangelist‚ who has been charged with human trafficking and sexual violence.
The Jesus Dominion International Church and its members are demanding that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stop delaying Omotoso's case and that he be released on bail. The church has also warned that charges against their pastor could result in xenophobic violence.
“The allegations against him have never been tested in any court of law. As South African members of the Jesus Dominion International we feel that these allegations are politically motivated and have a potential to create xenophobic sentiments and violence‚” the church said in a statement.
Omotoso was arrested in a bathroom at the Port Elizabeth International Airport in April. The 59-year-old father of three is alleged to have molested and raped at least 30 young women who attend his church.
The allegations became public after an investigation by the SABC’s Special Assignment. He faces 22 charges related to contravening the Sexual Offences Act‚ with two definite charges of rape contained in the charge sheet.
Omotoso is a senior pastor of the Jesus Dominion International headquartered in Durban‚ with branches in some parts of the country.
He had allegedly trafficked women and girls from various branches of his church and taken them to a house in Umhlanga Rocks‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ where they were sexually exploited.
His church said it is “very disappointed and disappointed by the conduct of the Hawks‚ NPA and the violent behaviour against Omotoso”.
“We demand that the NPA stop the delays and abuse of the criminal justice system and also that Tim Omotoso has a right to be released on bail‚” said the church.
It claims that the Hawks had agreed to meet with Omotoso and his legal team before his arrest to inquire over allegations against him.
“But to our horror and dismay it was a scheduled arrest without a warrant and was dramatically played out in front of the pubic and media. Clearly intending to humiliate and embarrass him which signals the narrative of a ‘ploy’ by state authorities.”
Omotoso will appear again in court on August 29 for a formal bail application.
