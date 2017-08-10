Uber's new payment system lets drivers reject cash trips

Uber SA has introduced a new payment system meant to increase driver safety. The cash indicator feature allows operators to choose if they want to service clients on cash trip request or not.

This development is mainly in response to recent criminal incidents affecting Uber drivers. Many have previously complained about the cash trip method because they believe it exposes them to robberies and hijacking.

The new cash indicator has been activated as a pilot.

It is expected to go live for all Uber operators by the end of this week.

“Unfortunately Uber’s technology cannot prevent crime but we are doing everything we can to prioritise the safety of those using the Uber app‚” said Uber SA’s general manager Jonathan Ayache on a statement issued on Thursday.

According to Uber‚ some drivers want the cash option to be completely removed but there are also those in favour of this method because it increases their profits.