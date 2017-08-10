A Fourways woman is facing the daunting prospect of being forced to leave her family home of more than a decade as a result of people she calls “inconsiderate bullies”.

Arlette de Jager‚ 60‚ lives in the Chartwell North Estate neighbouring the luxurious Steyn City in the north of Johannesburg.

De Jager suffers from emphysema‚ a long-term and progressive lung condition that causes major breathing difficulties.

De Jager claims her condition has worsened since the opening of a dirt road‚ Runnymead Avenue‚ for construction vehicles to enter Steyn City‚ which runs directly behind her property.

“We are drowning in dust‚” she told The Times on Wednesday.

The residents of Chartwell North banded together and issued a statement to the media on Tuesday‚ saying they were fed up with the illegal entrance and the dust from the trucks that was causing residents to suffer physically.

Residents said the trucks passed by Unity College Special Needs School‚ endangering children.

“In two months‚ my condition has worsened considerably. My doctor has now told me that I will have to live somewhere else‚ as I cannot continue to breathe in all this dust.”

De Jager said hundreds of trucks passed by her home on the dirt road every day‚ covering every inch of her home in fine dust.