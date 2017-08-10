We will arrest the dogs who kill our women‚ Mbalula tells victim's mother
A Cape Town mother whose daughter was allegedly beaten to death by her boyfriend hopes her death will spark action that will help to end the abuse of women.
Aviwe Jam Jam‚ 26‚ who was reported missing at Mfuleni police station on July 22‚ was found dead in Athlone two days later. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and top police officials in the Western Cape visited her family in Khayelitsha on Wednesday.
Mbalula promised swift police action to solve the murder. He said Jam Jam’s boyfriend‚ whose identity is yet to be revealed‚ had terrorised Jam Jam’s family and even attacked her father.
Bullet holes‚ from shots allegedly fired at the family home by Jam Jam’s boyfriend were visible on the walls. Mbalula said the boyfriend had been arrested for an unrelated matter but police were “following leads” that could link him to the murder.
“We are here first and foremost on an important day‚ the Women’s Day‚ and we have met the family who are deeply saddened but at the same time frantic and terrorised‚” said Mbalula. “The reports that we got are … disturbing. This family has been terrorised for a very long time by some thugs. Those who have killed this young woman will be brought to book. We will arrest these dogs.”
Mbalula added: “No woman must put up with abuse and direct attack on them by their lovers because there is nobody who loves you who will basically do harm on you. We are saying to our women; if you open a case at the police station do not withdraw.”
Jam Jam’s mother‚ Nomthandazo‚ said her daughter had lived a miserable life and even quit her job because of her boyfriend. She said the boyfriend was unemployed but drove flashy cars.
“She gave up her job at the airport and went to live with relatives in Pretoria because the boyfriend would not accept being dumped‚” said Nomthandazo.
“He is very aggressive and even yelled at me when I asked about daughter’s whereabouts. I just hope that my daughter’s death will not be in vain but be a wake-up call to society to end violence against women.”
Jam Jam left a two-year-old son.
