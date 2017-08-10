A Cape Town mother whose daughter was allegedly beaten to death by her boyfriend hopes her death will spark action that will help to end the abuse of women.

Aviwe Jam Jam‚ 26‚ who was reported missing at Mfuleni police station on July 22‚ was found dead in Athlone two days later. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and top police officials in the Western Cape visited her family in Khayelitsha on Wednesday.

Mbalula promised swift police action to solve the murder. He said Jam Jam’s boyfriend‚ whose identity is yet to be revealed‚ had terrorised Jam Jam’s family and even attacked her father.

Bullet holes‚ from shots allegedly fired at the family home by Jam Jam’s boyfriend were visible on the walls. Mbalula said the boyfriend had been arrested for an unrelated matter but police were “following leads” that could link him to the murder.