South Africa

A metre more and we'd be dead: trucker caught in N3 bridge collapse

11 August 2017 - 05:08 By Nico Gous
Five people were injured when a bridge collapse on the N3 in Germiston.
Image: @SANRAL_za / Twitter

Robert Banda, 58, prays before he gets into his truck. Wednesday was no exception.

Robert, his wife Maymunat, 46, and their daughter Lea, 7, were driving on the N3 highway near Germiston when a pedestrian bridge collapsed on three trucks and one car, injuring five people.

The bridge also fell on his truck, hitting the engine and the windscreen.

"We were almost gone. If I had passed maybe just a metre further, it was on top of us," the father said.

Banda said the first part of the bridge collapsed on the southbound lane before the second part came down seconds later on the other side. He said even though friends have since shown him photographs, he is still in disbelief at what happened.

His wife, who was severely injured, was in the passenger seat and Lea was asleep in one of the bunk beds when the bridge collapsed.

After the collapse people ran to the truck, broke the sunroof and pulled Lea out.

Banda managed to free himself by breaking off a part of the dashboard to open a door.

