South Africa

Bobroffs' Israeli accounts frozen‚ says NPA

11 August 2017 - 16:37 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The Bobroffs fled to Australia in March last year‚ a day before they were supposed to appear before the high court in Pretoria on fraud and money laundering charges.
The Bobroffs fled to Australia in March last year‚ a day before they were supposed to appear before the high court in Pretoria on fraud and money laundering charges.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit has frozen more than R100-million in bank accounts held in Israel by fugitive attorneys Ronald Bobroff and his son Darren‚ the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Friday.

The money was initially frozen by the Israeli authorities after they became suspicious of transactions being conducted in the Bobroffs accounts.

The Bobroffs fled to Australia in March last year‚ a day before they were supposed to appear before the high court in Pretoria on fraud and money laundering charges relating to suspected infringements in their handling of Road Accident Fund (RAF) claims.

The Bobroffs stand accused of having fleeced RAF claimants by overinflating their legal fees.

Police to extradite 'enemy' of 'crooked and creepy' from Oz

For more than 40 years, Ronald Bobroff carved a name for himself as a crusader for those injured in car accidents and by medical negligence.He and ...
News
1 year ago

The NPA said: “On 28 July 2017‚ the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the NPA obtained an order in the North Gauteng High Court‚ freezing a cash amount of about R101-million‚ which is held in two bank accounts in Israel.” The prosecuting authority said the bank accounts are held in the father and son’s names. The Bobroffs face “serious charges of overcharging clients and related fraudulent actions”.

The NPA added: “The Bobroffs modus operandi was to convince clients to enter into … agreements. The clients were unaware that these agreements were‚ in actual fact‚ null and void and that it was used as a tool by the Bobroffs to commit alleged fraud‚ theft and tax evasion.

“In addition‚ the Bobroffs invested a substantial amount of RBP’s [Ronald Bobroff and Partners] monies in an investment account.

“The account was‚ however‚ not reflected as a trust creditor account in RBP’s trust accounting records. The money in the investment account provided the Bobroffs with an opportunity to avoid the taxation of the interest earned on the monies invested as well as with an opportunity to launder funds without being detected‚” said the NPA. The money is currently being kept safe in Israel until the finalisation of forfeiture proceedings.

READ MORE

Judge rebukes Bobroffs and law society

Fugitive lawyer Ronald Bobroff and his son might not find the time to relish Australia's beautiful coastline as their troubles mount back home.
News
19 days ago

Runaway lawyers must return to SA and face charges for overcharging clients, fraud: Law Society

The Law Society of the Northern Provinces (LSNP) on Thursday expressed its concern that attorneys Ronald and Darren Bobroff allegedly “absconded” ...
News
1 year ago

Accident victims take legal firm to court over 'excessive fees'

A top personal-injury law firm faces multiple legal challenges by former clients who claim they were cheated out of millions due to them from the ...
Lifestyle
4 years ago

Law firm in court over RAF payout

A beautician has taken one of South Africa's top personal injury law firms to court after it deducted more than R1-million in costs and other ...
News
5 years ago

Most read

  1. Bobroffs' Israeli accounts frozen‚ says NPA South Africa
  2. Court orders striking 10111 workers to picket 'lawfully' South Africa
  3. KZN firefighters’ battle landfill blaze amid warnings of ‘highly toxic’ smoke South Africa
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Pietermaritzburg engulfed in smoke as landfill site catches fire
Day 31: Triple-axe murder trial reveals DNA analysis results
X