The Asset Forfeiture Unit has frozen more than R100-million in bank accounts held in Israel by fugitive attorneys Ronald Bobroff and his son Darren‚ the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Friday.

The money was initially frozen by the Israeli authorities after they became suspicious of transactions being conducted in the Bobroffs accounts.

The Bobroffs fled to Australia in March last year‚ a day before they were supposed to appear before the high court in Pretoria on fraud and money laundering charges relating to suspected infringements in their handling of Road Accident Fund (RAF) claims.

The Bobroffs stand accused of having fleeced RAF claimants by overinflating their legal fees.