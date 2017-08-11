Car tracking records of the coffin assault accused have disputed evidence given by their alleged victim‚ Victor Mlotshwa.

Andre Maree from a car tracking company on Friday told the high court sitting in Middelburg that the record placed the accused‚ Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen‚ at the scene on September 7 and not on August 17 as stated by Mlotshwa.

The report further poured water on Mlotshwa’s allegations that the coffin ordeal unfolded over an hour.

Maree’s report showed that the vehicles were stationary at the scene for about 15 minutes‚ supporting the accused’s version.

Oosthuizen and Jackson claimed that they had placed Mlotshwa in the coffin for about five minutes and the other 10 minutes were spent offloading the coffin‚ questioning him and taking a photograph of him.

But‚ in a quick and brief cross-examination‚ prosecutor Robert Molokoane tore into the accuracy of the tracking reports‚ alleging they could have been manipulated.

Maree had testified that the PDF files containing the report were less likely to be tampered with‚ but Molokoane presented the same report into which had entered his own name. This‚ he said‚ proved the report was not 100% tamper proof.