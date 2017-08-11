Court orders striking 10111 workers to picket 'lawfully'

The South African Police Service was on Friday granted an interdict preventing 10111 employees who are on strike from intimidating those who are not participating in the labour action.

The SAPS approached the Labour Court on Friday over a SA Policing Union (Sapu) picket protest outside a northern Johannesburg 10111 call centre.

“Since Friday last week‚ Sapu affiliated 10111 employees who are striking at the Midrand Call Centre have been sporadically intimidating and threatening non-striking employees.

“Yesterday‚ [Thursday] these unlawful acts escalated into them hurling objects at and damaging state vehicles‚” police spokesperson Brigadier Sally de Beer said on Friday morning.