Dullah Omar's nephew killed in a possible hit
The men who shot and killed the nephew of anti-apartheid activist Dullah Omar on Thursday night in the Cape Town‚ had no intention of robbing him.
Shaheed Omar‚ 43‚ was driving with his mother Zubeida Omar when he was shot on the corner of Lansdowne and Jan Smuts Roads in Lansdowne around 8.30pm.
His aunt and younger sister of the former minister of justice‚ Mariam Omar‚ told TimesLIVE that the family did not know the motive for the killing and described it as “absolutely senseless”.
“We are all shocked and can’t believe what has happened. We are trying to come to grips with the situation but it is very difficult‚” Omar said.
“It’s absolutely senseless. They didn’t take anything [and] he offered them the car and whatever they wanted‚ but they didn’t take anything. They just shot him and then left. Fortunately his mother was unharmed.”
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were under investigation and asked for anyone with information to come forward.
“A murder case was registered for investigation‚” Van Wyk said.
“Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”
Last week the Omar family released a statement distancing the late stalwart from the current ANC leadership under Jacob Zuma.
“Dullah Omar was a man of integrity‚ honesty and humility‚” the statement said.
“He was unwavering and committed and could not be and was not diverted from doing what he felt was necessary to make South Africa a more just‚ equal and democratic country.
“This contrasts sharply with the behaviour and actions in recent years of many ANC leaders and members up to and including President Jacob Zuma.”
Omar said that her nephew‚ who worked in finance‚ would be buried on Friday once the post-mortem had been concluded.
A Bangladeshi shop owner in Elsies River was also shot dead on Thursday. Spokesperson for the Elsies River Community Police Forum Imraahn Mukaddam‚ said the man was shot execution style in what was also a possible hit.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP