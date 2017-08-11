The men who shot and killed the nephew of anti-apartheid activist Dullah Omar on Thursday night in the Cape Town‚ had no intention of robbing him.

Shaheed Omar‚ 43‚ was driving with his mother Zubeida Omar when he was shot on the corner of Lansdowne and Jan Smuts Roads in Lansdowne around 8.30pm.

His aunt and younger sister of the former minister of justice‚ Mariam Omar‚ told TimesLIVE that the family did not know the motive for the killing and described it as “absolutely senseless”.

“We are all shocked and can’t believe what has happened. We are trying to come to grips with the situation but it is very difficult‚” Omar said.