Mahlambi also refused to talk about what was said in the behind-closed-doors meeting.

He‚ however‚ did reveal that Dindi knew about the assault when it happened in November‚ but only saw the video on Thursday.

“I can confirm that we met the school principal. We had been assigned by the MEC [of education‚ Mthandeni Dlungwane] to do that. For us it was to ascertain facts. We obviously had many questions … whether the matter was reported by the school to the police‚ whether the alleged perpetrator was arrested and if the victim was assisted in any way.