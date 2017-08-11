A group called the Black Centric Forum has launched a petition against the sale of white dolls at black communities.

According to the petition‚ the majority of baby dolls produced in South Africa in every major supermarket are white baby dolls whereas the majority of the population are black people.

“And because of their historical credence‚ ‘White Baby Dolls’ have outplayed Black Baby Dolls even in the Black community since White Dolls are present in every corner and probably in most Black Families and this in essence perpetuates the continued doctrine of white supremacy devised in its visibility in the Black community‚” the petition said.

Vukulu Maphindani‚ who founded the forum‚ told TimesLIVE that the forum hoped to see black dolls being sold at major retail shops across South Africa.