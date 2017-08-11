Hopes are high that dope will go straight

For one South African mother, dagga was an illegal drug to warn her son about when he became a teenager: today, she uses it to treat his rare medical condition.

Now the ban on using the drug is being challenged in the High Court, raising the possibility that it could be decriminalised.

"When I first heard of medical cannabis, I thought they were smoking it because they wanted to get high," said Susanne, who asked for her real name to be withheld.

"Then I had a kid who could actually benefit from it." She remembers the impact that cannabis oil appeared to have on her seven-year-old son, who suffers from Costello syndrome which causes delayed physical and mental development.