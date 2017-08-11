'I deleted coffin assault video to avoid a fight with my wife‚' says accused

A Mpumalanga man accused of forcing Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin has offered no apology and showed no remorse as he concluded his testimony in the High Court sitting in Middelburg.

Theo Jackson was not asked whether he wanted to offer an apology to Mlotshwa under re-examination by his lawyer Org Basson.

However‚ he agreed that he and his co-accused could have killed Mlotshwa‚ without anyone ever knowing.

Jackson and his farm colleague Willem Oosthuizen face numerous charges‚ including attempted murder. But they have testified that they had no intention of killing Mlotshwa.