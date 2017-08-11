Pietermaritzburg residents woke up to clouds of billowing smoke and an acrid stench engulfing the capital city on Friday morning.

A number of schools in the city were forced to shut their doors after the stench‚ believed to be emanating from the city’s dump‚ overwhelmed pupils. It is understood that the city’s dump had caught fire on Thursday night‚ exactly a year after a fire swept through the landfill site.

A firefighter who refused to be identified said a small team was battling to contain the blaze with limited resources.

"We only have one or two trucks operational and they’re not in a good condition.We are chronically short-staffed. We can’t be sure what caused the fire. It could be spontaneous ignition or it could have been started by scavengers picking through the dump‚" the firefighter said.