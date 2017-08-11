KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane has contacted the father of a 17-year-old girl who was assaulted at an Inanda school‚ and promised that he would make sure action is taken.

In an exclusive interview‚ the teary victim - a pupil at Siyathuthuka Secondary in Inanda‚ north of Durban - refused to watch the video‚ but her sister confirmed it was her. The incident took place in November last year.

The 20-second clip shows a young man‚ a former pupil at the school‚ kicking and hitting a uniformed girl‚ knocking her to the ground. The perpetrator continues to kick the girl in the head and back of the neck while insulting her.

The victim and the perpetrators names are known to TimesLIVE.

“He [Dlungwane] has assured me that his department will get to the bottom of this issue. He also said that he has sent three department officials to the school to establish the facts‚” the father said on Friday morning.

WATCH: Young man hits and kicks schoolgirl in violent attack

(warning: graphic footage)