KZN firefighters’ battle landfill blaze amid warnings of ‘highly toxic’ smoke

Environmental justice group groundWork has warned that the fire at the Pietermaritzburg landfill site could be “highly toxic”.

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal’s capital city woke up to clouds of billowing smoke and an acrid stench that engulfed Pietermaritzburg on Friday morning. A number of schools in the city were forced to shut their doors‚ after the stench‚ believed to be emanating from the city’s dump‚ became overbearing.

It is understood that the city’s dump had caught fire on Thursday night - exactly a year after a fire swept through the landfill.