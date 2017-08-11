Police are searching for a 24-year-old man whose two friends claim that he was shot by a farmer in Brits‚ North West.

Although details were sketchy‚ provincial SAPS spokesman Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told TimesLIVE on Friday morning that they were investigating a case of attempted murder and had opened a missing persons docket‚ based on the affidavits of the two men.

"We got a report on Friday last week from two gentlemen who went to the police station to report that their companion‚ aged 24‚ was shot by a farmer. They said they were stealing oranges at the farm. They heard a gunshot and ran away.

"While running away the third man told them he was bleeding from the leg. They said they picked him up and tried to run away and carry him‚ but when they realised the farmer was approaching them‚ they put him down and ran away‚" said Mokgwabone.

This took place on Wednesday August 2‚ he added.

Based on that information‚ police searched the farm and neighbouring areas. Police dogs were called in‚ and the SAPS air wing was also used.

Mokgwabone said a search of mortuaries and hospitals also yielded no results.

"We are continuing with the investigation. No arrests have been made at this stage. We are doing a thorough investigation‚" he said.

The family of the 24-year-old‚ who has not been named‚ are being kept abreast of the investigation.

Mokgwabone said there was no tension within the community over the case at this stage.