SAPS appoaches court to stop 'unlawful' picketing of 10111 employees

The South African Police Service will on Friday bring an urgent application in the Labour Court against the South African Policing Union (SAPU) to stop its members from picketing outside the 10111 call centre in Midrand.

“Since Friday last week‚ SAPU affiliated 10111 employees who are striking at the Midrand Call Centre have been sporadically intimidating and threatening non-striking employees.

“Yesterday‚ [Thursday] these unlawful acts escalated into them hurling objects at and damaging state vehicles‚” said police spokesperson Brigadier Sally De Beer.