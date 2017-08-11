South Africa

SAPS appoaches court to stop 'unlawful' picketing of 10111 employees

11 August 2017 - 11:26 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
SAPS will on bring an urgent application in the Labour Court to stop workers from picketing outside the 10111 call centre in Midrand. File photo.
SAPS will on bring an urgent application in the Labour Court to stop workers from picketing outside the 10111 call centre in Midrand. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The South African Police Service will on Friday bring an urgent application in the Labour Court against the South African Policing Union (SAPU) to stop its members from picketing outside the 10111 call centre in Midrand.

“Since Friday last week‚ SAPU affiliated 10111 employees who are striking at the Midrand Call Centre have been sporadically intimidating and threatening non-striking employees.

“Yesterday‚ [Thursday] these unlawful acts escalated into them hurling objects at and damaging state vehicles‚” said police spokesperson Brigadier Sally De Beer.

'Business as usual at 10111' despite strike

As operators at the police 10111 call centre embark on a second wave of strike action‚ SAPS top brass say that your calls for help will not go ...
News
7 days ago

“As the South African Police Service has an obligation to deliver optimal service to our communities‚ including an efficient emergency response capability‚ the Acting National Commissioner sanctioned that an urgent interdict be brought this morning.”

De Beer said Acting National Commissioner General Lesetja Mothiba has in the meantime invited both SAPU and POPCRU to a meeting on Friday morning “to break the impasse in terms of the 10111 strike and to find a way forward to resolve the strike”.

She said contingency plans are still in place at all 10111 call centres‚ which continue to run “efficiently” while the strike continues.

“Problems have only been experienced at the Midrand Centre‚ Gauteng and we call upon SAPU affiliated employees to stop unlawful acts aimed at forcing others to join the strike‚” said De Beer.

READ MORE:

10111 strike over salaries to intensify

Workers at the 10111 call centre are going ahead with intensifying their strike after not reaching an agreement with management.
News
7 days ago

Pay 10111 workers fairly: NUMSA

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has called on the South African Police Service management to ensure that the 10111 workers ...
News
19 days ago

Sapu suspends 10111 strike for the weekend

The South African Policing Union (Sapu) has suspended the 10111 strike for the weekend.
News
20 days ago

Flying squad put on 10111 during strike

Cops have to abandon duties to handle calls as emergency centre staff demand better pay.
News
22 days ago

Popcru warns members not to side with 10111 'rogues'

Police union Popcru has warned its members not to join an "unsanctioned" protest over wages.
News
24 days ago

Most read

  1. Outrage at 'negligent driving' charges following jumping castle tragedy South Africa
  2. Cape hamlet on the forefront of satellite technology Sci-Tech
  3. KZN capital engulfed in noxious smoke as rubbish dump catches fire South Africa
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Western Cape tourism by numbers
Trevor Noah is back in SA!
X