SAPS appoaches court to stop 'unlawful' picketing of 10111 employees
The South African Police Service will on Friday bring an urgent application in the Labour Court against the South African Policing Union (SAPU) to stop its members from picketing outside the 10111 call centre in Midrand.
“Since Friday last week‚ SAPU affiliated 10111 employees who are striking at the Midrand Call Centre have been sporadically intimidating and threatening non-striking employees.
“Yesterday‚ [Thursday] these unlawful acts escalated into them hurling objects at and damaging state vehicles‚” said police spokesperson Brigadier Sally De Beer.
“As the South African Police Service has an obligation to deliver optimal service to our communities‚ including an efficient emergency response capability‚ the Acting National Commissioner sanctioned that an urgent interdict be brought this morning.”
De Beer said Acting National Commissioner General Lesetja Mothiba has in the meantime invited both SAPU and POPCRU to a meeting on Friday morning “to break the impasse in terms of the 10111 strike and to find a way forward to resolve the strike”.
She said contingency plans are still in place at all 10111 call centres‚ which continue to run “efficiently” while the strike continues.
“Problems have only been experienced at the Midrand Centre‚ Gauteng and we call upon SAPU affiliated employees to stop unlawful acts aimed at forcing others to join the strike‚” said De Beer.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP