South Africa

Striking 10111 workers burn tyres in Durban protest

11 August 2017 - 12:47 By Matthew Savides
SAPS 10111 call centre workers burnt tyres as part of proteste action in Durban on Friday.
SAPS 10111 call centre workers burnt tyres as part of proteste action in Durban on Friday.
Image: SUPPLIED

Striking workers - widely believed to be SAPS 10111 call centre employees - burnt tyres in front of the Durban Central police station on Friday morning.

The call centre is currently on a nationwide strike to demand higher wages. SAPS head office said it intended going to the Labour Court to have the strike declared unlawful.

KZN SAPS spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed the protest in Durban.

"Yes‚ they are burning tyres there but there are no damages‚" she said.

A metro police officer said there were about 20 people striking and that tyres and other debris was being set alight.

This is a developing story.

 

READ MORE

SAPS appoaches court to stop 'unlawful' picketing of 10111 employees

The South African Police Service will on Friday bring an urgent application in the Labour Court against the South African Policing Union (SAPU) to ...
News
2 hours ago

10111 strike over salaries to intensify

Workers at the 10111 call centre are going ahead with intensifying their strike after not reaching an agreement with management.
News
7 days ago

Pay 10111 workers fairly: NUMSA

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has called on the South African Police Service management to ensure that the 10111 workers ...
News
19 days ago

Most read

  1. Education department visits ‘assault video’ school principal South Africa
  2. Van Breda's counsel accused of stalling the trial South Africa
  3. Saudi singer arrested for dabbing World
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Western Cape tourism by numbers
Trevor Noah is back in SA!
X