Striking 10111 workers burn tyres in Durban protest

Striking workers - widely believed to be SAPS 10111 call centre employees - burnt tyres in front of the Durban Central police station on Friday morning.

The call centre is currently on a nationwide strike to demand higher wages. SAPS head office said it intended going to the Labour Court to have the strike declared unlawful.

KZN SAPS spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed the protest in Durban.

"Yes‚ they are burning tyres there but there are no damages‚" she said.

A metro police officer said there were about 20 people striking and that tyres and other debris was being set alight.

This is a developing story.