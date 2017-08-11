“Don’t confuse the court with all kinds of calculations. Complicated mathematics does not change the facts‚" said the chief DNA analyst at day 31 of the Henri van Breda triple-axe murder trial.

The session had the defence diving deep into the world of mathematics.

Earlier in the week‚ it came to light in court that the DNA of his mother Teresa and his brother Rudi were found on nail scrapings taken from the accused‚ and in the blood stains on his shorts.

Van Breda stands accused of murdering his mother‚ father‚ and attempting to murder his younger sister Marli.

Matthys Combrink has spent the week attempting to discredit the forensic laboratory where the DNA testing in the case was done.

Combrink read out mathematical calculations he said proved that not enough DNA was used for the testing.