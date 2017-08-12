A 42-year-old administration clerk attached to the Department of Home Affairs was arrested for corruption by the Gauteng Hawks’ Anti-Corruption Unit on Friday afternoon.

Hawks spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the elite police unit‚ spearheaded by women‚ had pounced on the man while busy at a work station at the corner of Bosman and Jeff Masemola Streets in Pretoria.

“The suspect allegedly received money from a foreign national after promising him he would assist him with the renewal of his asylum documents‚” Netshiunda said.

He said the admin clerk‚ who is from Hammanskraal‚ north of Pretoria‚ allegedly met with the victim several times to collect monies in cash.

“Only once the victim deposited an amount of R6‚500 into the suspect’s personal bank account.”

The suspect would appear before the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Monday on a charge of corruption‚ Netshiunda added.