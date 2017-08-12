Although he cannot recall who he spoke to‚ every attempt will be made to identify those who may have been responsible so that they could be brought to book. The SAPS views the problem of gender violence in a very serious light and will not accept officials who act outside the prescripts of the law as all as those who do not comply with our internal directives in this regard.

“We are working very closely with the father of the victim to identify the officials that he spoke to last year. We view the actions of these individuals as very serious misconduct and they will be dealt with very firmly‚" he said.

Meanwhile‚ the KZN education department said it was taking action against the school for how it handled the case last year.

"As the KZN education department we visited the school [on Friday morning] on a fact-finding mission and the school principal gave us a report which indicated that‚ in fact‚ the incident happened in November 2016.

We have identified some gaps in the manner in which the school handled the matter‚ which are the things that we must then correct as the department. We have ordered that the internal tribunal be started afresh and that it be headed at a level of a district office to ensure transparency‚" the department said in a statement on Saturday morning.

The statement also confirmed that the 19-year-old was being kept in SAPS custody.

"The department of education in KwaZulu-Natal will continue to ensure the safety of all learners in schools. We also wish to thank all those whistle-blowers who continue to report bad behaviour to our authorities.

We stand firm against all forms of violent incidents that may occur in our schools. We will follow this particular case closely to ensure that justice is served‚" the statement concluded.