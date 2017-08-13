A total of 197 arrests were executed relating to drugs during disruptive operations conducted in the Bluedowns cluster in Cape Town over the past week‚ Western Cape police said on Sunday.

Police searched 101 houses in the area for drugs‚ confiscating 166‚500 millilitres of alcohol‚ mandrax tablets with an approximate street value of R5‚680‚ tik with an approximate street value of R4‚550 and dagga worth an estimated R1‚695.

“35 tracing operations were held and 42 suspects that are wanted were arrested as a result‚” said Captain FC van Wyk.

He added that a total of 458 suspects were arrested on various charges. These related to murder‚ attempted murder‚ assault common‚ assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH)‚ drunk and driving‚ reckless and negligent driving‚ possession of dangerous weapon‚ malicious damage to property‚ house breaking and theft‚ possession of illegal firearm‚ dealing in liquor without a licence‚ theft of motor vehicle‚ intimidation and drugs‚ house robbery‚ child neglect‚ rape‚ sexual assault‚ disobey peace officer and use of a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Two suspects were kept overnight and were released on fines as they committed crimes like being drunk in public or riotous behaviour. Two firearms‚ and 208 rounds of ammunition were confiscated. Abalone with the street value of R25‚000 was confiscated in an operation held in Mfuleni.