Five service stations have been robbed in Nelson Mandela Bay in the past two days.

The latest robbery took place at the Sasol garage in Nzunga Street‚ Motherwell‚ at around 8.30pm on Saturday night.

Just two hours earlier‚ armed suspects also robbed a Fidelity guard at the Caltex garage in Struandale.

The guard was working on a drop safe in the garage‚ and on returning to his vehicle outside‚ was robbed by three armed suspects.

An undisclosed amount of money as well as empty cash canisters were taken after which the robbers fled on foot.

At 7am on Friday morning gunmen stormed the Engen KwaMagxaki service station at the corner of Mdoda and Rola streets.

In a similar robbery on Thursday morning‚ a group of gunmen – believed to number between eight and 10 – robbed the Fernglen Service Station in Stella Londt Drive.

And on Wednesday afternoon a gang of eight men used explosives to blow open a drop safe at the Caltex service station in Perseverance.

“Detectives are liaising with one another to determine if there are any links and if the same suspects are involved‚” police said.

- HeraldLIVE