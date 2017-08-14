South Africa

Butterworth faces dire water crisis

14 August 2017 - 09:53 By Timeslive
Image: EP Herald

Dams supplying the town are at an all-time low due to a crippling drought in the Amathole region‚ the Daily Dispatch reported on Monday.

Amathole District Municipality warned three weeks ago that the town could be left without water‚ if it did not rain‚ from Tuesday.

