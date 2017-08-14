Dams supplying the town are at an all-time low due to a crippling drought in the Amathole region‚ the Daily Dispatch reported on Monday.

Amathole District Municipality warned three weeks ago that the town could be left without water‚ if it did not rain‚ from Tuesday.

No rain has fallen since then. Xilinxa Dam level is at 0.6% ‚ Toleni Dam at 21% and Gcuwa Dam at 44%.