Caster Semenya inspires former Capetonian hoping to make it big in America

An enthusiastic fan got a shout-out from her heroine Caster Semenya after she posted a video of herself cheering on the 800m gold medallist at the IAAF world championships.

Roberta Little showed an athletic figure in a top modelled on the South African flag‚ with runner's shorts‚ to watch the championship finals that took place in London on Sunday.

She shouted advice and cheered energetically as she watched the race on television.

Semenya shared a post of two videos shared by Little on Monday‚ commenting: “S/O to Roberta Little...Thank you for the support. Insane video this is”.

Little is a model born and raised in Cape Town who moved to New York in 1993 to pursue her modelling career.

“I am still modelling and pursuing a career in acting. I'm also a competitive Masters track and field athlete competing in the USA.

“I've been a fan of Caster for many years. I've followed and admired her journey for a long time.

"Her winning meant a lot to me as a South African living abroad - for pursuing one's dream and that nothing is impossible... that anything is possible through perseverance and hard work. She has inspired me to continue to pursue my dreams."

She added Semenya is an inspiration "to me as an athlete‚ to the world‚ and young athletes in South Africa".

Semenya's fans chipped in with their own enjoyment of the videos by Little.

“Well done Caster‚ haaaaahaaaaa I like the energy of this woman cheering up Semenya‚” commented Boitumelo Joyce Masuge while Michelle Mans said “Crying as I'm watching this. I feel the love”.

Roberta Little does have a profile listed on the athletic.net website lists appearances on Project Runway Season 12 and the Jimmy Fallon Show as a model.