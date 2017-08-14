South Africa

Durban airport evacuated after bomb scare

14 August 2017 - 08:43 By Matthew Savides
Durban's King Shaka International Airport. File photo.
Durban's King Shaka International Airport. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Durban's King Shaka International Airport was evacuated on Sunday evening due to a suspicious piece of luggage being left unattended.

Although the situation was speedily given the all-clear by authorities‚ it was confirmed that the upper departures level was emptied of all staff and passengers.

Airports Company South Africa spokesman Colin Naidoo said: "From what I understand‚ it was an unattended bag. The terminal was evacuated and‚ on inspection‚ the SAPS bomb tech declared it safe and we have resumed operations. There were no major delays."

Attempts to contact SAPS for information were unsuccessful on Sunday night.

Most read

  1. Durban airport evacuated after bomb scare South Africa
  2. LISTEN: Our journalists take you inside their #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  3. Hashtag that gave the cops a kick in the pants South Africa
  4. Joburg woman fined R25,000 for hate speech South Africa
  5. Defeated Odinga digs in his heels Africa

Latest Videos

Simz bids final farewell to late husband Dumi Masilela
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
X