Durban's King Shaka International Airport was evacuated on Sunday evening due to a suspicious piece of luggage being left unattended.

Although the situation was speedily given the all-clear by authorities‚ it was confirmed that the upper departures level was emptied of all staff and passengers.

Airports Company South Africa spokesman Colin Naidoo said: "From what I understand‚ it was an unattended bag. The terminal was evacuated and‚ on inspection‚ the SAPS bomb tech declared it safe and we have resumed operations. There were no major delays."

Attempts to contact SAPS for information were unsuccessful on Sunday night.