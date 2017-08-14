South Africa

Durban hit by another jewellery store heist

14 August 2017 - 16:04 By Suthentira Govender
Broken glass at jewelry store.
Broken glass at jewelry store.
Image: iStock

Armed robbers stormed a jewellery store at a mall in Durban on Monday‚ making off with an undisclosed sum of cash and jewellery.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said five men held up staff at the store - believed to be located at a Westville shopping centre - at gunpoint demanding valuables and money.

“No shots were fired‚ no injuries were sustained and the suspects fled.

“A case of business robbery was opened at Westville police station for investigation. No arrest has been made at this stage‚” said Mbhele.

Last month police arrested two men in Umlazi allegedly linked to a gang that targeted malls over the past few months.

The gang allegedly targeted shops that sold jewellery and wrist watches.

Police recovered wrist watches and expensive perfumes that were taken in some of the robberies.

Police said at the time that the main suspect was positively linked to at least three mall robberies while the second suspect was found in possession of goods taken during a fourth robbery.

READ MORE

Three alleged robbers killed in Durban highway shootout

Three people were killed in a shootout during a suspected cash-in-transit heist in Durban on Monday.
News
1 hour ago

How to host a 'Baby Driver'-style heist

If you're going to hit a bank, you'll need a getaway track, writes Thomas Falkiner
Lifestyle
8 days ago

Robbers blow up cash van in Limpopo

At least two cash-in-transit heists took place in various parts of the country on Tuesday morning.
News
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Would diplomatic immunity apply in alleged Grace Mugabe assault case? No‚ says ... Africa
  2. Knysna's destruction was manmade‚ says fire chief South Africa
  3. Durban hit by another jewellery store heist South Africa
  4. LISTEN: Our journalists take you inside their #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Gauteng pays for protesters at dagga trial South Africa

Latest Videos

Apologies
Cape protesters celebrate as court suspends their eviction
X