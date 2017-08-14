Armed robbers stormed a jewellery store at a mall in Durban on Monday‚ making off with an undisclosed sum of cash and jewellery.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said five men held up staff at the store - believed to be located at a Westville shopping centre - at gunpoint demanding valuables and money.

“No shots were fired‚ no injuries were sustained and the suspects fled.

“A case of business robbery was opened at Westville police station for investigation. No arrest has been made at this stage‚” said Mbhele.

Last month police arrested two men in Umlazi allegedly linked to a gang that targeted malls over the past few months.

The gang allegedly targeted shops that sold jewellery and wrist watches.

Police recovered wrist watches and expensive perfumes that were taken in some of the robberies.

Police said at the time that the main suspect was positively linked to at least three mall robberies while the second suspect was found in possession of goods taken during a fourth robbery.