At 17 months‚ children are usually getting comfortable with running around and exploring on their own‚ but this isn’t the case with Phenyo Moropa‚ a toddler born with Tibial Hemimelia – a condition which has caused a defect to one of her legs and ankles.

Phenyo is yet to take her first step.

“We knew immediately when she was born that something was not right. Since then‚ we went to top orthopaedic surgeons around the country. The only options we were given was to amputate…. But we wouldn’t be able to live with ourselves as her parents if we did not try everything‚” said Phenyo’s father‚ Tshepo.

After doing their own research‚ they found a doctor in Florida‚ USA‚ who has successfully operated on other children with a similar condition to Phenyo. The doctor has viewed Phenyo’s medical records. The three surgeries she would need cost around R1.8-million.

“It has been tough. We have raised R194‚000 so far‚” Tshepo told TimesLIVE. “We are still trying all we can.”

He and his wife‚ Moipone‚ have held several campaigns to raise the funds.

“We are now holding a Facebook campaign where we are trying to convince 6‚000 people to donate R264 and that will give us what we need‚” he said.

For the Moropa family‚ this has been one tough road.

Phenyo has a brother‚ 10-year-old Koketso‚ who has had to take on the role of “big brother” and protect his sister from other children who tease her.

“It’s been draining emotionally and psychologically. Nothing prepares you for something like this. You take it for granted when you’re expecting a child‚ thinking they will be born healthy and normal‚” Tshepo said.

One of the toughest things has been watching her struggle to reach milestones that her peers reach with ease.

“There was a time when there was an Easter egg hunt. She couldn’t run or walk or take part. As a parent‚ it is painful when there is nothing you can do to make things easier for her‚” Tshepo said.

“But we remain hopeful that we will reach 6‚000 hearts that can help us‚” he said.

Those who would be willing to assist Baby Phenyo get to Florida can contact her family through her Facebook page called Get Phenyo Walking.