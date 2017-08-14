Joburg woman fined R25,000 for hate speech

A woman who called her neighbour a “f***ing old queen” has been found guilty of homophobic hate speech.

Elvira Oelofse, of Killarney in Johannesburg, was ordered to apologise this week to University of the Witwatersrand senior lecturer Tim Trengove Jones.

As well as delivering the unconditional written apology in person, the Equality Court told her to attend an anger management course and pay R25,000 to the NGO Sonke Gender Justice.

Oelofse, in her 60s, insulted Trengove Jones, 62, while having an argument in July 2016 with contractors installing birdproofing screens at their block of flats. The lecturer told the court that after the initial abuse, he replied: “Me, an old queen?” Oelofse responded: “Just look at you, I don’t understand what anyone sees in you. You are a f***ing oldqueen, you f***ing piece of f***ing sh*t.”

Oelofse was told she has 10 days to apologise to Trengove Jones.