“It may seem strange to those who have not experienced such a situation‚ but‚ when it came to packing‚ we just didn’t know what to take. You look around and you simply don’t know where to start.

“We ended up taking some very weird things and leaving others behind. I took running socks with holes in them but left behind long pants. We took sleeping bags but left all our other hiking gear.

“I remember looking at all our photographs on the walls and thinking 'I don’t know how to choose' so left them all‚'' said Kyle.

"My baby and childhood books and toys that I had cherished‚ treasured and looked after for my child were all left behind. One external hard drive made it into a bag but the laptop and three other hard drives with photos on them did not.”

Two months later the family of three is still struggling to come to grips with having to start from scratch.

“I have been on maternity leave this entire time‚ so my leave has been absolutely crazy. We are still taking it day by day. Even two months later‚ it is crazy” said Matty.

Matty said they were underinsured at the time. Therefore it would cost more to rebuild their home. But moving to a new house‚ which would be cheaper‚ is something they are finding difficult to do. Kyle and his father built the house they had been living in for four years themselves.