Mondli Madlala‚ the man behind a racist fake email which resulted in a MiWay employee being threatened with death‚ has composed a song to apologise for his actions.

The song titled "Apologies"‚ in which Madlala expresses his regret to the insurer‚ two employees and South Africa - has been posted onto Youtube and MiWay’s website.

Madlala‚ after being outed following intensive investigations‚ apologised in person to the insurer and claims assessor Aarthi Roopnarain‚ whom he came face to face with on eNCA’s current affairs programme Checkpoint last week.

The entrepeneur‚ who according to MiWay CEO René Otto‚ holds three jobs‚ sang the song which is meant to supplement his apology. It is believed he has a musical background.

The email - which was widely circulated on social media and supposedly sent by Roopnarain last month - claimed that following an internal meeting‚ the insurance company agreed that 90% of claims made by black people would be rejected as of August 1.

The fake email went on to say: "They are an easy target and is also a great opportunity to save money and also punish these black baboons."