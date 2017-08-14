LISTEN: Our journalists take you inside their #GuptaEmails story

The treasure trove of leaked Gupta emails contains at least 200,000 documents, and journalists estimate they will still write stories on these for months to come, if not years.

We take you behind the roughly 100 stories so far and talk to the Sunday Times and The Times journalists who have been tucked away in our #GuptaEmails war room.

In this second episode of Stolen, the journalists share their concerns and fears that despite all their hard work to uncover proof of political influence, tax evasion and corruption, those who are implicated might still get away with it.