North West police suspect that the protest by the Majakaneng community on the N4 on Monday morning was over the death of a 24-year-old man whose two friends claim was shot by a farmer in Brits.

According to North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone‚ the man’s death and the protest might be related.

“It could be‚ but residents of Majakaneng can explain. What we know is that they went to that farm yesterday in the afternoon‚: he said adding that there were incidents of residents hurling stones at passing vehicles when they returned.

He added that the situation was calm on Monday.

“The road‚ N4 which was closed‚ is now opened for traffic. The police are monitoring the situation.” said Mokgwabane.

Although details were sketchy‚ Mokgwabone told TimesLIVE on Friday morning that they were investigating a case of attempted murder and had opened a missing person’s docket‚ based on the affidavits of the two men.

"We got a report on Friday last week from two gentlemen who went to the police station to report that their companion‚ aged 24‚ was shot by a farmer. They said they were stealing oranges at the farm. They heard a gunshot and ran away.

"While running away the third man told them he was bleeding from the leg. They said they picked him up and tried to run away and carry him‚ but when they realised the farmer was approaching them‚ they put him down and ran away‚" said Mokgwabone.

This took place on Wednesday August 2‚ he added.